Breaking the Ice: Tomáš Hertl talks fun in the sun with family

Tomáš Hertl talked to Alex Eschelman about what his family means to him.
KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Off the ice, Tomáš Hertl enjoys a day outside with his family.

What family means to Hertl

“Just be in the pool with the whole family," Hertl said. "My kids love the water especially when it’s nice weather, we spend all summer in the pool and they just enjoy to be there and they like to play sports, a lot of sports in Hertl’s house.”

While his two sons are young, Hertl says they already enjoy hockey.

“The young one — it’s tough to say — he’s 18 months old, but the older one he likes to play hockey. He likes to play all kinds of sports, and he likes to go to the games with me and sometimes he says he wants to play hockey, but we do almost everything except play hockey," Hertl said. "He says 'daddy we have to stretch after every goal, we have to fist pump.' So he’s watching more of what I’m doing during the warm ups but then after he plays hockey, he definitely enjoys it.”

The Vegas Golden Knights face the Blackhawks in Chicago on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

