Breaking the Ice: Karlsson is anything but "Wild Bill" during his downtime

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While William Karlsson is known as "Wild Bill" on the ice, he's a husband and a father who loves his downtime with his family.
"I enjoy the mornings together," Karlsson said. "When we're just hanging out and they're a bit sleepy still, I think that's maybe my favorite part."
The Vegas Golden Knights' forward also has a go-to show with his family during their mornings.
Ms. Rachel on YouTube, but other than that, we just have the news on or something.
The Guys in Gold take the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.
Vegas Golden Knights on Channel 13
