Breaking The Ice: How Tomáš Hertl’s famous slogan came to be

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomáš Hertl overcame an injury 10 years ago, but he returned to the ice with a greater perspective on life.

“It was actually my first year in the NHL. I was doing rehab, and I was working in the pool because it was after a knee injury; I was working, and there were always other people on the other side of the pool,” Hertl said. “They would practice or do gymnastics in the water, and one day, I jumped in with them.”

That interaction with fans started his brand statement, “fun must be always.”

Today after exersice...i have a lot of new young friends:-D..fun must be alwalys:-)) pic.twitter.com/oM005RF2Py — Tomáš Hertl (@TomasHertl48) January 31, 2014

“They were big-time Sharks fans, so I did the 30-minute class; whatever they were doing, they took a picture, I posted it. I didn’t speak much English. It was six months of me being in the United States, so in my post, I put 'fun must be always' on Twitter, and from that point on, everybody started loving it, and I kept on doing it.”

Since then, Hertl has used that phrase as his mantra.