Breaking the Ice: Brendan Brisson talks go-to restaurants and hiking trails in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights center Brendan Brisson enjoys hiking along with hockey.

“I’ve got a pretty good squad of guys here who like to go on hikes,” Brisson said. “We go to Mount Charleston, we went to the Valley of Fire, so just different things to do outside. I’m not really a guy who sits inside; I like to get out as much as I can, and I’ve brought some teammates along with me.”

Brisson has a handful of local bites that are his favorite when he's not exercising.''

"Zabas Mexican Grill, that’s the best one for me,” Brisson said. “When my parents are in town and maybe they can take the tab they take me out to dinner I go Harlo, we went there after my first game so definitely a cool experience there, they like to go to True Food a lot so anywhere in the Summerlin outdoor mall is always good.”

The Vegas Golden Knights face the Winnipeg Jets tonight at 5 p.m. as they look to advance to four consecutive wins after a five-day break.