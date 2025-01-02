Watch Now
Breaking the Ice: Brayden McNabb has lots to love about Las Vegas

Alex Eschelman spoke with Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb about his favorite thing about our city.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said it's easy to call Las Vegas home.

“Everyone feels like Vegas is all about the Strip, but once you start living here, you get to know a lot of people," McNabb said.

It’s been home, it’s been home for the last 8 years for me and we love it here.

Breaking the Ice: Brayden McNabb has lots to love about Las Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.

