LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said it's easy to call Las Vegas home.

“Everyone feels like Vegas is all about the Strip, but once you start living here, you get to know a lot of people," McNabb said.

It’s been home, it’s been home for the last 8 years for me and we love it here.



Breaking the Ice: Brayden McNabb has lots to love about Las Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

