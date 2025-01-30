Watch Now
Breaking the Ice: Alex Pietrangelo talks golf and Disney World

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo talked with Channel 13 sports reporter Alex Eschelman about his go-to vacation spot and favorite hobby in his off time.
Channel 13 sports reporter Alex Eschelman sat down with Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo to learn more about the star defenseman.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo laughed when asked about who's always late on the team.

"We're pretty good, I'll go with Whitey," Pietrangelo said. "I just like picking on him."

He also laughed at himself when asked about his go-to activity when not playing hockey.

Watch the full conversation here:

"Golf," Pietrangelo quickly said before being asked if he's ever hit a hole-in-one. "No, not yet, you never know."

Along with playing golf, Pietrangelo enjoys a trip to Disney World with his family.

"We have to keep the kids happy," Pietrangelo smiled and said.

