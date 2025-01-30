LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo laughed when asked about who's always late on the team.
"We're pretty good, I'll go with Whitey," Pietrangelo said. "I just like picking on him."
He also laughed at himself when asked about his go-to activity when not playing hockey.
Watch the full conversation here:
Breaking the Ice: Alex Pietrangelo talks golf and Disney World
"Golf," Pietrangelo quickly said before being asked if he's ever hit a hole-in-one. "No, not yet, you never know."
Along with playing golf, Pietrangelo enjoys a trip to Disney World with his family.
"We have to keep the kids happy," Pietrangelo smiled and said.
Vegas Golden Knights on Channel 13
