ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Binnington made a season-high 50 saves to help the St. Louis Blues snap a seven-game skid with a 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Sammy Blais, and Jake Walman scored to give St. Louis its first home victory since an overtime win on Feb. 18 against San Jose.

The Blues’ last home win in regulation came on Feb. 2 against Arizona. Binnington bettered the 42 saves he had at Vegas on Jan. 24 in a 5-4 overtime win.