'A championship marriage': Local couple kicks off wedding celebrations with Vegas Golden Knights

Henderson natives Troy Butler and Danielle Harris celebrated their wedding week with the Vegas Golden Knights.
To the Vegas Golden Knights' knowledge, Danielle Harris and Troy Butler are going to be the first couple ever to get married during a professional hockey game as the two will say, "I do" this Saturday at the Henderson Silver Knights game, and VGK helped them start the celebration a little early.
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights’ dominating 5-2 win over Toronto on Wednesday at the Fortress was a happily ever after in more ways than one.

“The Knights organization as a whole has really brought together the Valley," said Henderson local Troy Butler. "You see people’s license plates, flags on cars, the Valley really got into hockey because of the Knights, us included."

Butler and his fiancee Danielle Harris have been dating since 2019 and will become the first couple ever to get married during a Henderson Silver Knights game on Saturday.

However, the VGK helped the HSK season ticket holders start their celebration early as the two sounded the siren before puck drop against the Maple Leafs.

“We celebrate our anniversary here; we immediately wanted to become season ticket holders for the Silver Knights and support the organization in any way that we can,” Harris said. “They’ve been a big part of our lives for several years now with us becoming boyfriend and girlfriend, and so it’s great we get to celebrate with them.”

The club’s success has inspired them to celebrate each other forever more.

“Championship organization, we’re going to have a championship marriage, same thing,” Butler smiled and said.

The soon-to-be newlyweds will say, “I do” at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday as the Silver Knights host Colorado at 1 p.m.

