Vegas Golden Knights are the Pacific Division Champions with win over Nashville Predators

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday was a big night at The Fortress — and not just because a win in regulation would clinch the Pacific Division title for the Vegas Golden Knights.

It was also Fan Appreciation Knight, and fans saw beloved Original Misfit Jonathan Marchessault back on the ice at T-Mobile Arena for the first time since he became a Nashville Predator.

After the game

It was the result fans wanted for Fan Appreciation Knight: The Vegas Golden Knights beating the Nashville Predators 5-3 in their home finale and claiming their fourth Pacific Division championship in eight seasons.

The Knights scored three goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead over Nashville, but it was former Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault who opened up a rally attempt for the Predators early in the third period.

It was Marchessault's first visit to the city he called home for seven years after signing a five-year deal with Nashville over the summer.

The 2023 Conn Smythe winner was greeted with a lengthy tribute video from the team and a loud standing ovation from fans that still adore the Orignal Misfit, who led the VGK to a Stanley Cup win in 2023.

Watch the emotional tribute to Jonathan Marchessault:

Marchessault gets standing ovation in emotional return to T-Mobile Arena

A late goal from defenseman Noah Hanifin and an empty-net goal from forward Ivan Barbashev sealed the game for the Knights.

Up next: The Knights play their final two games of the regular season on the road. First up are the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 6 p.m. You can watch on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+

Before the game

The Golden Knights' home finale is expected to be an emotional one as Jonathan Marchessault faces the team he helped build.

WATCH | We asked Golden Knights fans how they're feeling about seeing Marchy again:

VGK fans on what Marchy's return means to them

From the 2017 expansion draft to lifting the Stanley Cup six years later, fans told us Marchessault "brings what hockey is to the Vegas Golden Knights."

"He's one of us. He's Vegas. He'll always be a Knight," Renato Nolasco said.

"He was the heart of this community. He was a misfit. He was Day One," said Emma McCormick. "I think it's going to be very electric. Maybe some tears. I think we just miss him so much."

Ahead of the game, Marchessault was asked about his message to Golden Knights fans as he returns to the arena where he won a Stanley Cup.

"I mean, thank you. I mean, that's the only thing I can really say," Marchessault said. "They've been unbelievable since day one, since you know, the first game here, it was special, and it just kept going. They made it so special for the seven years I was here. Yeah, just excited to see them."

Jonathan Marchessault's message to #VegasBorn fans as he returns to Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/1zr4thlUVu — Rochelle Richards (@RoRichards_KTNV) April 12, 2025

Where to watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.