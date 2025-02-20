Coronado Cougarettes win Grand National Championship Title at 2025 NDA Nationals

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Coronado High School’s varsity dance team, the Cougarettes, earned the top prize at the 2025 National Dance Alliance (NDA) High School National Championship in Orlando, Florida, clinching the Overall Grand National Champion title. This marks the second time in team history the Cougarettes have secured the prestigious title, solidifying their standing as one of the nation’s premier high school dance teams.

Coach Beanna Acosta expressed overwhelming pride in the team's performance, emphasizing the determination that carried them through. "There’s not been a more deserving team than this year's team," Acosta said. "They came off of last year not bringing home anything, and this year went into it with so much fight, so much passion, so much determination. It has been like grind time for the past two months, and I am so excited for them."

The team’s success also had a clear element of redemption. Acosta reflected on the previous year, noting how the team came in with a renewed sense of purpose. "It played a lot into this year's win," she explained. "We had titles from years before and so last year's team came in and at the end of the year realized that they got a little complacent. This year, they were determined to not let that happen."

For the Cougarettes, the goal was clear: work harder than any other team. "The goal was don't let any other team outwork you," Acosta continued. "No matter what happens, we are the hardest working team in the nation. If we can do that, then that’s a win."

The team’s culture also set them apart, as Acosta highlighted the importance of accountability both on and off the dance floor. “It was the culture and the sisterhood, honestly, that no excuses attitude,” she said. “Doing it for the dancer next to you and really holding your teammates and yourself accountable for being a champion in and outside of the dance room.”

For senior dancer Brooklyn Winterton, this victory held a personal significance, especially in her final year. “It means everything to me, especially going out on my senior year with a win,” Winterton shared. "It’s the greatest accomplishment ever."

Winterton attributed the team’s success to their strong work ethic and sense of community, saying, “I love this team. I think they have a very good, strong work ethic, and I think it shows a lot about the girls and the community that we have built together that we were able to win our title back.”

The Cougarettes’ resilience after a tough 2024 season was a key factor in their victory. “I will say it was very hard,” Winterton admitted. “But overall, looking back on past national championships and thinking about the wins that we had in the past really motivated me. I wanted to go through that feeling again and let this team win it for themselves.”

Senior Marli Rowland also described the feeling of winning again as surreal. "It feels so surreal, and it was such a bittersweet ending to my senior year because we also accomplished this my sophomore year,” Rowland said. “So it was so amazing to have that final last Grand Champion year again for my senior year."

She reflected on how the team took things day by day and relied on one another to stay focused and motivated: “We made sure we did all our habits, so that was like clean eating, water intake. We were very cautious of making sure we all were doing extra work outside of practice, and then in practice, we were 100% locked in.”

When asked what made the team special, Rowland pointed to their strong bond and shared commitment to success. "What’s special about this team is genuinely all of them are my best friends and are like my family,” she said. “I can’t name one person who I’m not 100% close with, and so it was like winning it felt so special because I felt so connected with every single person on the team.”

As the team prepared for the final performance at Nationals, the atmosphere backstage was electric. Winterton shared a memorable moment: “Probably that backstage moment before they hit the floor for jazz, we realized that they were ready. The energy and the eye contact, you could see it in their eyes that they were ready.”

For Rowland, it wasn’t until the moment the team found out they had won that the reality of their achievement truly set in. “We were standing in the hallway and we had no clue what was going to happen,” she said. “And then our coaches just walked up to us so calmly, acting like nothing was happening, and then all of a sudden we found out. We were just over the moon excited.”

Rowland will always remember that moment of joy: “That’s something I will hold on to for the rest of my life as one of the best moments ever.”

In the end, the Cougarettes’ victory wasn’t just about the title—it was about the relationships and the growth they experienced along the way. Coach Acosta emphasized, “It’s about the life skills and the relationships and the memories. As long as we’re hitting all of those things and helping these dancers be happy and successful people in life, that’s what it’s all about.”

In addition to the Varsity team’s success, the Junior Varsity squad also earned a national title for their Pom routine.

