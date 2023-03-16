Coronado High School dance team named grand national champions for the first time in program history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The fancy footwork of a Henderson high school dance team has earned them big bragging rights.

The Coronado High School 'Cougarettes' have been named overall grand national champions for the first time in the program's history.

The dance team took their talents to Orlando where they competed against 488 other routines and came out on top with the highest score overall. The Cougarettes earned an average score of 95.73.

“From day one, until we actually hit that final stage, it’s not easy and people, they just see that final routine. They don’t see the behind the scenes,” said Breanna Emigh, head coach of the Coronado Cougarettes dance team.

“We kept reminding each other of our why and why we dance. Then it just clicked at the end,” said Isabel Flores, the dance team captain.

This year’s victory continues the Cougarettes’ impressive track record at Coronado High School, with four consecutive national titles – three total for their jazz routines in 2020, 2021 and 2023, and one title in the pom category in 2022.