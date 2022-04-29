One on one with Bills GM Brandon Beane before the 2022 NFL Draft

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — After months of scouting and weeks of preparation, the Buffalo Bills are just hours away from being on the clock in the 2022 NFL Draft.

On a special edition of Leading the Charge, Bills general manager Brandon Beane sat down with 7 Sports Director Matt Bove to discuss Buffalo's busy off-season.

Beane discusses how life has changed with Josh Allen under center, the splashes they made a month ago, and what the Bills are looking for this weekend.

As of the start of the draft, Buffalo holds eight draft picks in total, including the 25th overall pick.