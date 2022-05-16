Skittles, Starburst and Life Saver gummies recalled because there could be metal in them

Mars Wrigley is voluntarily recalling some Skittles, Starburst and Life Saver gummies because there could be a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.

The FDA said it's not aware of any illness to date. The products were made by a third party and distributed in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Click here for a full list of products or see the images below. On the back of the candy package is a 10-digit manufacturing code; the first three digits in this code will indicate an implicated product.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC said it will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting this website.

This article was written by Emily McCain for WFTS.