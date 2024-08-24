NASA says astronauts stuck on International Space Station will return in 2025

NASA decided Saturday that the two astronauts who have been stuck at the International Space Station since June will not return to Earth on Boeing's new capsule. They will instead be brought home on a SpaceX capsule in 2025.

Administrator Bill Nelson and other top officials met in Houston to determine if Boeing’s capsule was safe enough to bring the astronauts home.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched aboard Boeing's Starliner on June 5. The test flight quickly encountered thruster failures and helium leaks so serious that NASA kept the capsule parked at the station as engineers debated what to do.

SpaceX will not be able to retrieve them until next February. They were supposed to return after a week or so at the station.

Boeing’s Starliner will return to Earth empty in September.

Boeing said earlier this month that extensive testing of thrusters in space and on the ground demonstrated Starliner's ability to safely return the astronauts.

It was the company's first astronaut flight, delayed for years by a multitude of capsule problems. Two previous Starliner test flights had no one on board.

NASA hired Boeing and SpaceX a decade ago, after the space shuttles retired, to ferry its astronauts to and from the station. SpaceX has been at it since 2020.