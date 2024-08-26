Here's when Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone

The month of September signals a changing of the seasons — and a changing of what's considered the latest iPhone.

Nearly every September since 2008, Apple has held a "special event" in which it unveils a new product, from the latest iPod or iPad to an updated iPad or iOS software. And aside from 2020, each September event since 2012 has served as an unveiling of the latest iPhone.

So when will this year's annual iPhone event take place?

The event, which has the tagline "It's Glowtime," will take place Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. ET, according to invites the tech giant sent out on Monday.

And if you didn't receive an invite to attend the event at Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, don't worry. It'll be streamed on its website and the Apple TV app.

What will be unveiled at this year's event?

As we said, it's highly likely that the newest iPhone lineup, which would fall under the iPhone 16 umbrella, will be revealed at the event, with in-store availability starting Sept. 20, according to MacRumors.

Other likely product launches at the event include the next-generation Apple Watch, AirPods and a software update.

What's going to be new with the latest iPhone?

Apple hasn't confirmed much about its new phone, but one thing's for sure: It'll include the company's first Apple Intelligence-powered features.

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, the company unveiled its generative AI services that will assist iPhone users with everything from photos and emails to the Genmoji, a custom emoji that Apple AI will create based on a description. Siri is also expected to get an upgrade in terms of personalization with the help of the technology.

The AI features are expected to be part of iOS 18, which is currently supported on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max devices as part of a pilot program and will reportedly roll out on all iPhone 16 models.

And unlike the iPhone 15, which only carried the Action Button on Pro models, all four iPhone 16 models are expected to have the button in place of the mute switch to allow users to perform a multitude of functions, like launching a shortcut or turning on the flashlight.

The iPhone 16 may also introduce the Capture Button on all four iPhone 16 models so that users can more easily take photos and videos, according to Mac Rumors.

Speaking of photos and videos, the iPhone 16 will likely have an improved Ultra Wide lens and Telephoto lens on its Pro models.

Other rumored changes include the addition of a bronze "Desert Titanium" color option, larger screen display for some models and A18 chips.