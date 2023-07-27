Russia, Belarus not invited to 2024 Olympics

Russian and Belarusian athletes still don't know if they will be able to participate in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee announced this week that Russia and Belarus are not on the list of 203 countries invited to participate in the Games.

Athletes from the countries could still be permitted to participate under a neutral flag. However, the IOC said it would decide that at a later date.

“The mission of the Olympic Games is to unite the entire world in peaceful competition,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. “In our fragile world, with conflicts, divisions and wars rising, we need this unifying power more than ever.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been banned from numerous international sporting events since the invasion of Ukraine. Some of the bans have been softened this year. For example, Wimbledon allowed Russian and Belarusian players to participate in the tournament this year after a ban in 2022.

The Paris Olympics begin July 26, 2024, and run through Aug. 11.

It will be the first Olympics with gender parity. The IOC said it has allocated the same number of spots for female and male athletes.

“With the Olympic Games Paris 2024, we can truly look forward to the advent of a new era of Olympic Games," Bach said. "These Olympic Games will be more inclusive, younger, more urban and more sustainable."

The Paris Games will be targeting a 50% reduction in carbon emissions compared to previous Summer Games in London and Rio.

