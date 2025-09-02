Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

RetailMeNot | 9/2/25

Whether you’re stocking up for fall or getting a head start on holiday shopping, September is the perfect time to save. RetailMeNot is making the savings even bigger, and shopping expert Stephanie Carls is here to guide us through the best buys for top savings.
Save Smarter This September with RetailMeNot
Posted

RetailMeNot’s 5 to Buy shopping event helps you save smarter this September. Every Tuesday, unlock limited-time cash back on top categories – like tech, travel, home, and beauty – exclusively in the RetailMeNot app.

With so many ways to stretch your budget, this month’s 5 to Buy event makes it easier than ever to score deals on everyday essentials and big-ticket items alike. From refreshing your home to upgrading your tech, RetailMeNot’s app-exclusive offers help shoppers get more for their money all September long.

The segment was paid for by RetailMeNot

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo