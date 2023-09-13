Rep. Lauren Boebert seen getting booted from Colorado theater

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, was seen being escorted out of a Denver theater during a musical Sunday night.

According to a report taken by the City of Denver, two patrons were kicked out for "vaping, singing, (and) causing a disturbance” during a performance of "Beetlejuice" at the Buell Theater. The report did not mention Boebert by name, but she is seen on video being removed from the theater.

Video of the incident shared with Scripps News by the City of Denver shows ushers approaching Boebert and a male attendee during the performance.

The video shows an usher talking briefly with Boebert before she and a male companion are escorted from the theater. An usher reported that theater staff received multiple complaints from attendees.

"They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing," an usher wrote in an incident report shared with Scripps News. "The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them."

The usher added, "I speak to the patrons in the vestibule, again telling them they have to leave the property and they argue. They say stuff like 'do you know who I am' 'I am on the board' 'I will be contacting the mayor.'"

Boebert gained notoriety during her first term in the U.S. House. She was among some Republicans who rejected the results of the 2020 presidential election. She also spread several falsehoods about the presidential election, including claiming that ballots were illegally sent to voters.

There has been no evidence substantiated in court to back up her claims.

She has also become one of the top fundraisers in Congress. According to Open Secrets, she raised over $7.7 million in campaign contributions during her 2022 reelection bid.

She narrowly won her conservative Colorado district by less than 1 percentage point last November.

