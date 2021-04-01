New signs, banners aim to draw visitors to downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you drive around the downtown Las Vegas area, you may see some new signs and banners. City leaders say they are part of a big campaign to attract more visitors and give a boost to small businesses.

“Summer is upon us and the patios are open,” said Liam Dwyer, owner of 7th and Carson Downtown Kitchen and Bar.

RELATED: City of Las Vegas launches new districts in downtown corridor

He says he's thrilled to see his restaurant welcoming customers.

The pandemic has made it hard for businesses like his needing to rely on grants and federal loans to stay afloat. Now, with Nevada reopening, he’s happy to see signs outside promoting Restaurant Row downtown.

“We all have different offerings," Dwyer said. "And it’s a unique experience because when you come down and spend a little time with this experience and then walk one block east, to Fremont East -- free entertainment."

The signs are the first ones installed as part of an effort by the City of Las Vegas to identify districts.

It’s meant to drive visitors to the areas and help provide a vibrancy that will drive foot traffic. This effort was approved as part of the city’s Vision 2045 Downtown Master Plan back in 2016. Money for the signs was approved pre-pandemic.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman says having these signs installed now is timely—to help struggling small businesses.

“To see this happening now is a breath of fresh air for us all,” she said.

RELATED: Road work continues around downtown Las Vegas with access project evaluation

Mayor Goodman says as the state continues to reopen and more visitors outside Nevada come into Las Vegas, defining the different districts can help guide them around the city.

“We are defining what it’s like to have a good time and I think the public and the traveling person is really aware,” she said.

Dwyer says he’s optimistic about what the future brings and hopes to see more people return.

“But we have to get back to work. Put our boots on and invite our customers back downtown and experience what we have to offer.”

City leaders say they aim to have more than 100 of these signs and banners across the city and are looking to install some more over the next couple of months.