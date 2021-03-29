City of Las Vegas launches new districts in downtown corridor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas is launching a new project this week that it says will identify key districts with banners and signage in downtown Las Vegas to help encourage visitors to the area.

The “districts” were outlined and approved by the LV City Council as part of the Downtown Master Plan – Vision 2045, developed in June 2016.

Districts include the Resort & Casino, Civic & Business, 18b Arts District, Gateway District. Symphony Park District, Market District, Fremont East District and Design District. Cashman District, Historic Westside and Founders District and the Las Vegas Medical District are also included in this project.

Included in the Fremont East District is the new Restaurant Row @ Carson Ave., which highlights the restaurant community with clear wayfinding signs.

According to City Manager Jorge Cervantes, this is part of an effort to clearly distinguish the districts and highlight them for the public.

“From the new gateway sign to the downtown wayfinding package, to these brilliant pole banners you will start to see vibrant colors and excitement over the next few years," Cervantes said. “We hope that this small detail will create some vibrancy in the area as people start to return to the activities they once enjoyed.”

Restaurant Row includes the following businesses: 7th & Carson, Bocho, Donut Bar, Carson Kitchen, Downtown Terrace, VegeNation, Juice Stars, EAT and Madero Street Tacos.

According to Liam Dwyer, the owner of 7th & Carson, the new banner signs and this designation will help highlight the area for our Carson Avenue restaurants.