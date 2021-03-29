Road work continues around downtown Las Vegas with access project evaluation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Eight streets leading to and from Downtown Las Vegas have been closed by the Nevada Department of Transportation in a move that could become permanent based on people's reactions to the closures over the course of two weeks.

"We are actively seeking feedback from anyone who might be impacted by these closures," said Kristina Swallow, from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

PREVIOUS: Several downtown Las Vegas streets to temporarily close for new project

The agency has been considering three options that all include possibly closing parts of eight streets that travel north and south under the I-515.

7th, 8th, 10th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 19th, 21st streets have all been closed, and 15th and 21st would be closed to cars but would remain open for pedestrians.

NDOT officials say the street closures draw attention to proposed permanent closures as part of the future Downtown Access Project that will give residents and businesses an opportunity to experience the new street configuration firsthand, provide feedback and voice any concerns.

The Downtown Access Project has been evaluating the safety and travel reliability alternatives along I-515 (U.S. Highway 95) between Rancho Drive and Mojave Road, including possibly replacing or removing on and off-ramps located too close together and adding freeway capacity.

NDOT says the roads would remain closed until April 12.

In conjunction with these closures, project signage on each street will encourage users to visit the project online to submit their comments or call the community feedback line at 702-938-5440.

