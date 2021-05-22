Some smaller Las Vegas businesses at disadvantage with big corporations in hiring battle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Companies are looking for new workers and competing for talent, trying to lure potential employees with incentives and offers.

Some are offering higher salaries, 401(k) plans, health insurance policies and vacation pay, but for small companies, the battle is harder since many can't offer more money for those jobs.

RELATED: List of upcoming job fairs in Las Vegas | 2021

Laura Nowlan is the president of See Us Now Staffing, a staffing agency in Las Vegas. She recently had to hire a handful of employees and says she had to up her game to retain her current workers as well.

Now they’re offering a better salary and a week of vacation pay. To do this, Nowlan says loans and a credit line were crucial.

“It has been a challenge because we had to increase our pay rates," said Nowlan. "There was no way we were going to be able to hire people of what we were hiring them back when we lost started back in 2014."

As a staffing agency, they have seen how other small businesses are struggling to hire and retain employees.

RELATED: Jobs making the biggest comeback this year

“I’m hoping that the small businesses that are still open really create that connection with the SBA [Small Business Administration] and look at all the different resources that are being approved," she said. "Like the PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] was extended, the EIDL disaster loan [SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan]."

Nowlan says workers now have a better hand at the negotiation table.

“You have more to choose from, so take advantage of that right now," she said. "But also, don't drag your feet because as the states keep opening up, then the flood gates are going to open."

"You will see then more people out there looking for work," she explained. "So right now the competition is a lot slimmer."

SIMILAR: SkinnyFATS raises hourly pay to $20 for open local positions

Another recommendation for small companies is to focus on enhancing company culture.

Ask your employees what they like about working for you, she says, and find ways to offer flexible work arrangements.