Las Vegas begins first weekend at 100% capacity since pandemic restrictions took effect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drive down the Las Vegas Strip or go to any casino in town this weekend and you will likely see crowds like we haven't seen since before the pandemic.

Friday begins the city's first weekend at 100% capacity.

Pandemic-related restrictions were lifted across Clark County on June 1 and hotels, restaurants and other businesses are smoothly adjusting to their pre-pandemic ways.

"We've constantly been training and hiring staff, bringing staff that has been off for all this time back, to get restaurants open," said Stephen Thayer, vice president and general manager of the Strat hotel-casino.

The Strat is one of several casinos that have been at 100% capacity for a few weeks now, receiving the green light from the Nevada Gaming Control Board before the county's full reopening.

"It feels like Vegas used to at this point," he said. A feat that took almost a full year to accomplish.

"It's been an interesting journey through this year," said Thayer. "A lot of highs and certainly a lot of lows, but we're excited to be at this point."

On Friday, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced a massive fireworks show over the Las Vegas Strip for the Fourth of July, similar to the one that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the valley for New Year’s Eve.

“We won't be closing the Strip, so the Strip will be open, and when the fireworks show kicks off at 11 o'clock, you'll be able to see it from any place in the city,“ said LVCVA Vice President of Marketing and Sales Fletch Brunelle.

Thayer says the Strat couldn't be more delighted to be part of the celebration and it is already getting ready for the event.

“We're following all the guidelines and making it as safe as possible for everybody and we think that Las Vegas, in general, is a very safe place to be, “ said Thayer.