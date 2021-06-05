ROOM RATES BOOM: Las Vegas primed for massive Fourth of July fireworks show on Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is back to booming again with plans for an epic Independence Day fireworks show rivaling a New Year's Eve-style party, which has sent some room rates soaring for the Fourth of July weekend.

Tune in to 13 Action News Live at 11 tonight to watch Joe Bartels' full report. Watch live at 11 p.m. on channel 13 or by using the KTNV app on your favorite streaming device.

The occasion marks the first time the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has presented a fireworks show on the Fourth of July. The show will feature Fireworks by Grucci.

“I think it’s Las Vegas signaling to the world that we’re open again," said Anthony Curtis of LasVegasAdivsor.com

MUST-READ DETAILS: Epic Fourth of July fireworks celebration announced for Las Vegas Strip

Curtis says the annual fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip for New Year's Eve has become a staple that attracts 330,000 people each year.

"They canceled the New Year's Eve firework show [for 2021] so they had some money in the boodle. It's going to be very similar to what we would typically see at the end of the year," added Curtis.

The key date also falls on a weekend, and most businesses will observe the holiday on Monday, July 5, which means a long weekend for many.

"Room rates are again reflecting business as usual and typically you are going to see rates spike during three-day holidays, and especially for something big like Fourth of July," explained Curtis.

Several online searches at hotels.com, booking.com, and Travelocity.com, reveal room rates as much as $300 to $700 per night at some major, well-known resorts, as of Friday evening.

Curtis says as more people book and hotel rooms fill up, the prices jump.

"The room rate algorithms are very sophisticated and they are based on yield management type of equations," explained Curtis. "And whenever there is demand the rates are going to spike."

The LVCVA says the show marks Las Vegas' return to entertaining at full capacity.

Curtis says despite all the hype, for the moment, room rates are still below pre-pandemic levels.

"We research these every month and we do a full canvassing of the city," he explained, "and room rates are still relatively low based on what you would expect for this time of year. But we see them moving up and there seems to be a great desire among the casinos to raise their rates."

Las Vegas is loading up on key entertainment throughout the summer which will likely attract even more visitors and send room rates up.

The star-studded roster of performances and events to the destination include: