Some Las Vegans using acupuncture to treat anxiety

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Anxiety, stress, fatigue. The pandemic's impact on our physical and mental health has taken a toll on many of us. One local doctor says she's seeing the effect it's having on her patients.

ANCIENT TECHNIQUE

13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean looks at a 3,000-year-old technique this doctor is using to help patients manage pressure.

"It's actually deeply relaxing. Probably 75% of the time, people fall asleep getting acupuncture," says Dr. Rachel Kohl of Integrative Acupuncture.

TREATING ANXIETY

She says they specialize in treating pain at her office on Fort Apache, near Russell Road. But lately, more and more patients are complaining about high levels of anxiety.

"We tend to be adding things to the protocols when we're treating people's neck pain, back pain, to help with the anxiety that people have been dealing with," says Dr. Kohl.

NERVOUS SYSTEM

Dr. Kohl says acupuncture helps because of its effect on the nervous system.

"Some of the same mechanisms that help us relieve pain, also help to relieve people's anxiety," says Dr. Kohl.

HELPS WITH SLEEP

Dr. Kohl says acupuncture specifically treats the part of the nervous system that helps with sleep and even digestion.

"It's a whole-body system. It does tend to work on all kinds of things like anxiety, allergies, there's a whole list of things," says Dr. Kohl.

That list also includes relief for menstrual cramps and PMS, migraines, strokes and the side effects of chemotherapy. As a fourth-generation Las Vegan, Dr. Kohl says it's fulfilling to serve her community and help those hit especially hard during the pandemic.

NEVADA WAS FIRST

"A lot of people working on the strip lost their jobs. It was super stressful. So that's starting to change. A lot of people are getting back to work and just feeling like Las Vegas is coming back. It's nice to be able to see that on our end," says Dr. Kohl.

An interesting fact about acupuncture: The National Library of Medicine says Nevada was actually the first state to fully legalize and approve the use of acupuncture treatment.

Integrative Acupuncture of Southern Nevada

Acupuncture clinic in Clark County

Located in: Fort Apache Point

Address: 5594 S Fort Apache Rd Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Hours: Opens 8 a.m.

Phone: (702) 763-1168

