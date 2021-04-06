New group formed to help Las Vegans become homeowners

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Owning a home is the American dream. Unfortunately, many think it's a dream that's out of their reach. 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean tells you about a new program aiming to make dreams come true for everyone.

"We're here to help people become homeowners," says Ela Garcia of Nevada Partners.

MAKE HOMES POSSIBLE

A new Las Vegas program called Make Homes Possible is offering free counseling to all locals. The service is sponsored by a team of organizations like Nevada Partners.

"Our mission here at Nevada Partners is to create informed home buyers who can stay in their home and sustain their home," says Garcia.

GAP IN MINORITY HOMEOWNERS

The coalition was formed to address the significant gap in minority homeowners in the valley, especially within the Black community.

"Around the country the Black home ownership gap is wide. If you're Black you're twice as unlikely to own your home compared to if you're white. That gap is even deeper here in Las Vegas," says Elias Benjelloun with the tech-based real estate company Homie.

AIMING TO HELP BLACK FAMILIES

Homie is one of the sponsors, and says the program hopes to help 25,000 Black families get on the path to home ownership in Southern Nevada.

"We're focusing specifically on Black families because they've been left out of the equation for so many generations. But all of the resources are available for everyone," says Benjelloun.

The problem is ultimately, many interested home buyers don't know where to start. This service provides the pre-purchase education so many people need. That includes reviewing any debt, repairing credit, and determining what you can afford. The program also goes over home inspections, appraisals and can even provide down payment assistance.

SERVICE IS FREE

While the service is completely free, it will cost you some time. On average, counseling takes about 3 to 6 months.

"There is going to be times where people get disappointed or feel like there's no way out or they're never going to become a homeowner. But it is possible," says Garcia.

Make Homes Possible counseling is available in-person or virtually.