President Biden to address attack that left 900 Israelis dead

President Joe Biden is expected to address the weekend attack in Israel by Hamas that the Israel Defense Forces says left 900 Israelis dead.

Although President Biden gave brief remarks on Saturday after Hamas began its attack on Israel, he is expected to give more comprehensive comments on the violence Tuesday.

In addition to the Israeli citizens killed, the IDF says 2,741 Israelis were injured and that 50 families have been notified that a loved one has been taken hostage.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian-run Ministry of Health says 687 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed as part of Israel's retaliation.

President Biden's remarks are largely expected to show support for Israel as the nation is considered the United States' strongest Middle Eastern ally. The U.S. considers Hamas to be a terrorist organization.

SEE MORE: Israel has declared war on Hamas. What comes next?

The United States has also confirmed that 11 Americans are among the dead in Israel.

The Department of Defense has directed the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, the USS Normandy cruiser and several destroyers to move to the Eastern Mediterranean near Israel.

The U.S. assistance comes as Israel said it is conducting a "complete siege" on the Palestinian-held Gaza Strip.

The U.S. also believes Americans are among those being held hostage.

"We know that there are many that are unaccounted for," John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told Scripps News. "We don't know what that means and we have to accept the very real possibility that some Americans are being held hostage by Hamas in addition to many other Israeli citizens that are being held hostage."

Israel Defenses Spokesperson Jonathan Conricus has made direct appeals to Americans through social media posts.

"We assessed that there were approximately 1,000 terrorists who participated in yesterday's invasion of Israel, about 1,000 bloodthirsty Palestinians who went house to house and building to building in search of Israeli civilians," Conricus said Sunday. "It is by far the worst day in Israeli history. Never before have so many Israelis been killed by one single thing, let alone enemy activity, in one day."

"If you're American and want to compare this to something in American history, this could be a 9/11 and a Pearl Harbor wrapped into one."

Hamas has backing among many Palestinians, who are increasingly fed up with Israel’s decades-long military occupation of land. Hamas is also backed by leaders in some Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, which provides financial assistance and military support through weapons and training.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com