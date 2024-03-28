Powerball jackpot now $935 million after 12 weeks without a winner

Wednesday marked 37 consecutive Powerball drawings without a winner, causing the jackpot for Saturday's drawing to reach $935 million, the fifth-largest in the lottery's history.

The last time someone hit all six numbers in a Powerball drawing was on New Year's Day.

On Wednesday, the numbers drawn were white balls 37, 46, 57, 60, 66 and red Powerball 8. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.

Powerball also has prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million, and the odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25. There were nearly 1.7 million winning tickets for smaller prizes on Wednesday. Among the smaller prizes, five tickets on Wednesday hit all five white balls, which pays out at least $1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C.

SEE MORE: Winning $1.13 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in New Jersey

The only other winning Powerball ticket sold in 2024 was in Michigan on Jan. 1. The jackpot for that drawing was $842.4 million.

Since Powerball lengthened the odds of hitting all six numbers in 2015, the multi-state lottery generally has six to nine winners a year. All 10 of its largest jackpots have also come since 2015. The largest Powerball jackpot in history was $2.04 billion, won on Nov. 7, 2022.

The $935 million jackpot figure is based on the winner choosing the annuity option. If the winner takes the lump sum, that person would win $449.7 million. Both figures are before taxes.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com