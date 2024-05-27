Wayne Newton celebrates 65 years of performing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mr. Las Vegas is adding another career milestone to his long list of achievements.

Last week, Wayne Newton celebrated 65 years of performing in Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment

"Had you told me at 15 years old that I would still be performing for fans on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip 65 years later, I would have thought you were crazy," Newton said. "It's been one heck of a ride and I am eternally grateful to be an ambassador for this city — a place I've called home since I first arrived all those years ago. To be called Mr. Las Vegas is one of my greatest honors."

He first came to the valley with his older brother Jerry in 1959. That's after a Las Vegas booking agent saw them on TV in Phoenix, Arizona and brought them to the valley for an audition. That led to a job at the Fremont Hotel & Casino that lasted for 46 weeks.

In the years that followed, Newton also opened for Jack Benny for about five years in the main showrooms around town before becoming a headliner at the Flamingo in 1963.

However, as he previously told Channel 13, his success wasn't guaranteed.

"They were taking bets that I wouldn't do very well. As fate would have it, the local people of Las Vegas came out to see my show and saved my career and you're still doing it," Newton said.

Over the course of his career, Newton has recorded and released 165 albums and performed tens of thousands of shows. He is also involved in the community, working with organizations like Opportunity Village.

"Wayne Newton is a legend, consummate talent and above all, a kind and giving man," said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. "Wayne's commitment to Las Vegas is unparalleled and his dedication is shown through countless acts of generosity. We're incredibly proud that Mr. Las Vegas is part of the Caesars Entertainment family."

In honor of the 65th anniversary, casinos surprised Newton with a special marquee takeover.

WATCH: Las Vegas casinos honor Wayne Newton

You can catch Mr. Las Vegas in action with his show "Wayne: Up Close and Personal", which is at the Wayne Newton Theater inside Bugsy's Cabaret at the Flamingo.