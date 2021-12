LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From being the third casino on the Las Vegas Strip to the oldest operating one, the Flamingo has seen its share of Vegas history.

But what was Vegas like when the idea of the Flamingo was born, and how did mobster Bugsy Siegel get involved?

Sit back, relax, and take a trip down memory lane as we show you the origins of the famous resort and why it still has a special place here in Las Vegas.