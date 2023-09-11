Watch Now
WATCH: Singer Ed Sheeran crashes a 'Magical' Las Vegas wedding

Ed Sheeran
Posted at 8:11 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 11:11:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pop star Ed Sheeran might not have been able to perform at Allegiant Stadium this weekend. However, that didn't stop him from helping one lucky couple start their marriage off in a 'Magical' way.

On Monday, Sheeran posted a video showing him stopping by the Little White Wedding Chapel and serenading Jordan and Carter Lindenfield with a small choir. This is the first time the singer has unveiled his song 'Magical' on social media channels.

According to the chapel, Sheeran stayed to watch the couple say 'I Do', posed for photos with the couple, and even signed as their witness on their marriage license.

