Ed Sheeran cancels Las Vegas show at Allegiant less than an hour before start

Posted at 5:59 PM, Sep 09, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an Instagram post on Saturday evening, Ed Sheeran announced that his show at Allegiant Stadium has been canceled.

"I can't believe I'm typing this, but there's been some challenges encountered during the load of our vegas show," the post read. "It's impossible to go forward with the show."

Thousands of attendees were observed waiting to enter the arena, and Clark County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple people have been treated for "heat-related issues." Additionally, one person has been transported to a local hospital.

The post continued, "I know everyone has traveled in for this, and I wish I could change it."

Sheeran confirmed that the show would be postponed to October 28, and all purchased tickets for Saturday's performance would be valid for that date.

Allegiant Stadium announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that doors for the show would be "significantly delayed” and would not open until 5:30 p.m.

Channel 13 has reached out to Allegiant Stadium for comment and additional information.

