Walker Furniture aims to replace 152 old mattresses with new ones for valley firehouses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Walker Furniture and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue aims to provide 152 new mattresses and foundations to 15 fire stations.

The donations are happening through the Walker's valley-wide "Project Firehouse: Rested & Ready" program.

“For Walker, our ‘Rested & Ready’ firehouse project is our way of helping our first responders,” said Linda Alterwitz-Mizrahi, Walker Furniture co-owner. “We appreciate how our first responders are always on call and can only grab sleep in short intervals. They need to be rested to do their job helping others. The mattresses are our way of saying ‘thank you’.”

First responders who use beds all through the day and night for intermittent sleep go years between receiving new mattresses.

On Wednesday, Walker delivered 13 mattresses and foundations to Station 44 and 13 last September to Station 8.

The press release from Walker says "good mattresses for firefighters are of the utmost importance, the ones being replaced are old."

“We started this project with Clark County Firehouses in October 2018,” said Alterwitz-Mizrahi. “With interruption by the Covid pandemic, deliveries took three-and-a-half years. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is the second largest fire department in the state of Nevada, and we estimate deliveries will take more than a year. Each delivery takes careful planning.”

Officials with Walker continue saying that rest is important for the wellbeing of firefighters as their jobs are not "9 to 5."

"Firefighters need to be ready to respond," officials said. "Imagine every day and night at any given minute when you’re sleeping, you need to abruptly wake up, run your fastest and perform your best."