Las Vegas police helping to feed local families at The Harbor

Posted at 7:50 AM, Mar 03, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is helping to feed families in the valley!

Starting today, 100 meals will be donated at The Harbor every week.

It's all thanks to the Metro Police Foundation!

Their goal is to get restaurant quality meals delivered to youth and their families.

The meals will be packaged to include additional snack items for more substantial portions.

A total of 400 meals will be donated throughout the month of March.

The Harbor is known to provide a safe place for guidance for local youth.

It provides a number of community resources and services.

