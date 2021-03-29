Vegas Golden Knights to host First Responders Night

The Vegas Golden Knights announced plans for the team’s First Responders Night on March 31 against the Los Angeles Kings to show their appreciation for the men and women of Las Vegas and across the country who serve as law enforcement officers, corrections officers, public safety, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and all first responders.

Puck drop between the Golden Knights and Kings is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

During warmups, the Golden Knights will be wearing custom First Responders Night jerseys that will be signed and available for purchase through an online auction. Warmup pucks will also be available for purchase.

Fans can click here or text “Responder” to 76278.

The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at the 10:00 minute mark of the third period. Items will be available the following week for pickup at City National Arena and can also be delivered.

All proceeds will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and first responder efforts and initiatives in the Las Vegas community.