United Way marks 10 years of Day of Caring: How to get involved

Southern Nevada's largest volunteer event is coming up!

United Way of Southern Nevada will host its annual Day of Caring on Friday, Sept. 19.

It's a one-day, community-wide call to action that helps connect hundreds of volunteers with the nonprofit organizations that need their help.

This year, United Way is celebrating 10 years of impact in our community — and Channel 13 will be there, too! Join us at The Park at Town Square Las Vegas [6671 Las Vegas Blvd. South] on Friday, Sept. 19. The volunteer kick-off begins at 8:30 a.m.

If you want to register or see the available volunteer options, visit uwsn.org's Day of Caring page.

We hope to see you there!