Thunderbirds pilot shares 'secret sauce' ahead of flyover at Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With three races -- and thousands of fans in the stands to witness them in person -- there are plenty of big moments to look forward to this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Here's one more to add to the list.

Prior to Sunday's Pennzoil 400 race Sunday, NASCAR fans will be treated to the national anthem sung by Jessie James Decker, with a flyover from the Thunderbirds to cap it off.

RELATED: NASCAR fans return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for first time in a year

The squadron stationed at Nellis Air Force base will electrify the crowd with their signature delta formation over the speedway.

Maj. Michael Brewer, one of the pilots with the Thunderbirds, tells us the "secret sauce" to their formations is "a lot of coordination."

RELATED: What to expect at Las Vegas Motor Speedway due to COVID-19 guidelines

"Sure, you see only six airplanes in the sky," said Maj. Brewer, "but there's coordination on the ground."

"Obviously [there's] our maintenance folks, but we also have a show center," he explained.

"[They] will actually be at the speedway and they will be coordinating with both the speedway as well as the jets in the air to give us real-time, time over target updates as we are inbound for the national anthem."

MORE NASCAR STORIES:

Maj. Brewer says normally they are a demonstration team but flyovers like the one coming up are "very special" to them, especially because "we get to be in our hometown of Las Vegas."

"[We] get to showcase the partnership we have with Las Vegas as well as NASCAR and the speedway," he said.

"They are right there in our backyard, so we're really looking forward to doing the flyover for them."