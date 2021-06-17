The Source+ donates to Nevada Homeless Alliance

The Source+, with four dispensaries in the Las Vegas valley and Reno, showed its support for the Nevada Homeless Alliance throughout the month of April, raising a total of $2,900 for the organization.

Throughout the month of April, The Source+ invited customers to round up purchases while shopping to directly benefit the Nevada Homeless Alliance. The Nevada Homeless Alliance is dedicated to bringing people together to advance solutions to homelessness.

Their team partners closely with federal, state, and local government, business, philanthropic, civic, faith-based organizations, people who are currently experiencing homelessness and those who have in the past.

The Source+ has prioritized giving back to its communities since its inception, resulting in cash donations of more than $50,000 and a food drive with more than 150,000 pounds of food donated to Three Square since 2017.

In 2020, The Source+ supported local partners by donating over $18,000 to local nonprofits, including the Ink Ribbon Foundation, Forgotten Not Gone, St. Baldrick’s, Opportunity Village, and Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada.