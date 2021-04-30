The Rogers Foundation awards more than $2M in college scholarships to local seniors

Pivoting again this year from an in-person awards ceremony, The Rogers Foundation created a special, celebratory virtual opportunity to recognize 20 impressive CCSD high school seniors and presented them with more than $2 million in college scholarships on Facebook this evening.

Over the past several months, hundreds of southern Nevada students applied for the scholarships. After the initial reading, the foundation interviewed dozens of students to determine the top 20 finalists.

The presentation on Facebook began with a video of previous celebrations and remarks by Chairman Beverly Rogers, who shared the foundation’s ongoing pledge to transform lives through arts and education.

To watch the awards and see the winners, click here.