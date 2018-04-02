Texas Roadhouse part of 'restaurant row' coming to North Las Vegas

Katherine Jarvis
Southern Nevada will be getting its first Texas Roadhouse as part of a "restaurant row" in North Las Vegas. 

Jersey Mike’s, Blaze Pizza and Cafe Rio are also among the restaurants at the location on Craig Road near Bruce Street, not far from the Cannery hotel-casino. 

The current nearest Texas Roadhouse is in St. George, Utah. The only other location in Nevada is in Reno. 

