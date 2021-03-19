Tesla 'Ride and Drive' event to be held at Tivoli Village

Whether you have a Tesla and want to test out new models or have been dying to see what the hype is about, Tivoli Village invites guests to get behind the wheel with the Tesla “Ride and Drive” event on March 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To participate, a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance is required at the time of the 15-minute test drive.

In addition, Tivoli Village welcomes visitors to enjoy live music and the exquisite ambiance next to the fountains from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.As Las Vegas’s premiere Lifestyle center, Tivoli Village boasts a curated collection of luxury brands, elegant restaurants and an array of upscale amenities such as eight Tesla Superchargers on site.

The Lifestyle center also welcomes car enthusiasts to return for future events featuring retail specials exclusively for Tesla drivers.

Future Tesla Ride and Drive Events will also take place at Tivoli Village on April 24, May 1 and June 19.

This event is free but registration is required. To register, click here.