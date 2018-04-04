Sprouts opening 3 new Las Vegas locations

Las Vegas will be getting three more Sprouts stores later this year.

The three Las Vegas locations are part of an expansion of 13 stores nationwide, also including North Carolina, Texas, California, Washington, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Sprouts will operate in 19 states by the end of 2018.

The Las Vegas locations will be located:

1140 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, near Maryland Parkway

6150 North Decatur Boulevard, near the northern 215 beltway

7375 South Rainbow Boulevard, near Warm Springs Road

Each store will bring approximately 140 new career opportunities to its local neighborhood. Sprouts reported grand opening dates and hiring information will be shared at a later date but they are expected to open in the latter half of the year.

There are currently seven locations in Southern Nevada with the most recent one opening on Farm Road last year.