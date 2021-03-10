Snowflakes being reported in parts of Las Vegas, Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's March 10 and what is that white stuff in the air?
In parts of the Las Vegas valley, snow is reportedly falling.
Tweets and videos show snow falling in the Summerlin area.
@just1nbruce what is HAPPENING??? pic.twitter.com/nGpMz3tiL9— Reba Rocket 🚀 (@RebaRocket) March 10, 2021
SNOW is coming down in parts of #Summerlin!!! Are you seeing anywhere you are at in #LasVegas? https://t.co/7vfieAFYWn pic.twitter.com/TNa6Y5ckaw— KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) March 10, 2021