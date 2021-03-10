Menu

Snowflakes being reported in parts of Las Vegas, Summerlin

KTNV
Posted at 3:33 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 18:35:17-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's March 10 and what is that white stuff in the air?

In parts of the Las Vegas valley, snow is reportedly falling.

Tweets and videos show snow falling in the Summerlin area.

For the full forecast click here.

