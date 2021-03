LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is opening to the public on Thursday and 13 Action News got a sneak peek on Monday.

The hotel-casino will offer 650 slot machines, 44 table games and 1,500 hotel rooms.

And, there are no resort or parking fees!

