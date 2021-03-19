Virgin Hotels Las Vegas gets ready to open its doors next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Virgin Hotels Las Vegas says the property will officially open to guests at 6 p.m. on March 25.

The grand opening will have live entertainment including DJs, street performances and more, beginning at 6 p.m. and into the early morning.

The Mohegan Sun Casino, with 650 slots and over 150 table games, will also open at 6 p.m.

Dining reservations are now available online at virginhotelslv.com for Hakkasan Group’s Casa Calavera, Kris Yenbamroong’s Night + Market, the Nobu and One Steakhouse from Michael and David Morton.

All restaurants inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will operate in accordance with the governor’s current public health directives, operating at a limited capacity with up to six guests per table.

Reservations are not required but are strongly encouraged, the company says.

The hotel-casino will also offer free self-parking at two garages, the Paradise Garage off Paradise Road and the Harmon Garage off Harmon Avenue. Both parking garages will open to the public at 6 p.m.

Valet parking will also be available at the Harmon Garage and the property’s main entrance beginning at 6:30 p.m. Valet parking starts at $6 for up to 3 hours per vehicle or a maximum of $20 per day.

The rideshare pick-up and drop-off area, located adjacent to the main entrance, will also open to guests at 6:30 p.m.

Due to high demand, it is recommended that guests check online or call 800.693.7625 for availability.

The new hotel-casino will be off the Strip, on Paradise near Flamino roads, at the location where the Hard Rock Hotel used to be.

It was originally scheduled to open in the fall of 2020 but the date was pushed back to January 2021, which was again delayed due to the pandemic.