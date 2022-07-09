'Shaq-to-School' event preps Las Vegas students for upcoming school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 450 students from across the Las Vegas valley got to create their own “Shaq-packs” for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada participated in “Shaq-to-School” program on Friday at Rancho High School.

The program was made possible by the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, which helps underserved youth achieve their full potential. The program was founded by its namesake, Shaquille O’Neal, who is also a member of the national board of directors of Communities in Schools.

The invite-only event was exclusive to vulnerable students prone to drop out and CIS site coordinators. CIS site coordinators work in around 65 schools in the Clark County School District.

Currently, CIS of Nevada operates in 91 high-needs schools across four rural and urban school districts throughout the state of Nevada. The organization places full-time site coordiinators in Title I and high-need schools to support more than 90,000 students statewide considered at high risk for dropout.