Restaurant Week 2024 raises over $380,000 for Three Square Food Bank

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 340,000 food insecure residents across the valley will not have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.

According to Three Square Food Bank, $380,930 was raised during Las Vegas Restaurant Week, which will provide 1,142,440 meals for those residents.

"Las Vegas Restaurant Week has become essential in our fight against hunger, and we are deeply grateful for the support from the hundreds of participating restaurants and the many dining patrons across the Las Vegas Valley," said Beth Martino, President and CEO of Three Square Food Bank. "Access to nutritious meals should be a reality for everyone and this campaign has been instrumental in our continue mission to end hunger in Southern Nevada."

This year's top earners in the restaurant category were:



1228 Main

Golden Steer Steakhouse

Momofuku

Mon Ami Gabi

Peter Luger Steak House

The Pepper Club by Todd English

This year's top earners in the special promotion category were:

Evil Pie

Flight Club

Milk Bar

More than seven million meals have been provided for those facing food insecurity through Restaurant Week since 2007.

According to Feeding America study, between 2023 and May 2024, the number of food insecure individuals in the valley has gone up by over 65,000 people and overall food insecurity has gone from 12% to 14.7%.

The study also shows that in southern Nevada, food-insecure residents will miss about 64 million meals this year, or about 188 missing meals per person.

Data also shows that our area still needs 51.3 million meals to close the gap between the need for food and what is currently available between federal nutrition programs and charitable organizations.