Goat caught roaming downtown Las Vegas now up for adoption

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police and animal control caught what they at first thought was a ram that was on the loose in downtown on March 13.
The now identified goat, who has been named Buzi, is now up for adoption at the Animal Foundation.
The organization posted this video of the adorable goat munching on hay to their official Facebook page today.
Thanks to the city for setting the record straight.
The goat that was found in #DTLV last weekend (that everyone mistakingly thought was a ram) is now up for adoption at @animalfndlv 🐐😍— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 17, 2021
