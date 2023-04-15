PFL fighter's daughter can undergo brain surgery thanks to MMA community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Fight Night in Las Vegas, with The Professional Fighters League having their last regular season fight card.

Stevie Ray, one of the fighters on the card was a finalist for the lightweight championship last year. Now, he is coming in looking to win for himself and his daughter, Myla.

Myla was diagnosed with frontal lobe epilepsy and needed brain surgery.

Ray started a GoFundMe, and several members of the MMA community, including the PFL and UFC president, Dana White, donated thousands of dollars which allowed Myla to get the procedure she needed.

Ray says the support he got was overwhelming, and that a huge stress is finally off his back ahead of his fight.

"I don't need to rely on the pressure of winning the money and stuff, so now it's just a case of going in there and having fun," Ray said. "Obviously, I'm going out there to try and win."

Ray will be a part of the PFL fight card Friday night that will air on ESPN. The opening card has started inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels.