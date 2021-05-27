North Las Vegas community members graduate from citizen police academy

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A dozen residents graduated after learning for 10 weeks, one day a week, the ins, and outs of the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) learning what goes behind the badge while breaking barriers

Different departments, different experiences, from the K-9 unit to the SWAT team and even learning when to use 311 or 911, made this hands-on learning experience one of a kind.

The program was a 10-week commitment, one night a week when participants were exposed to certain police tasks and learned from officers working in the field, in Spanish.

While only a few people were able to participate, this will help the Hispanic community overall in North Las Vegas. One of the goals is to have a better mutual understating and work together in the future

The next NLVPD Hispanic Citizens Academy will happen next year.