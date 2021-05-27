Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

North Las Vegas community members graduate from citizen police academy

items.[0].videoTitle
North Las Vegas citizen academy allows community members to see what it's like to be a police officer.
IMG_6302.jpg
IMG_6301.jpg
IMG_6297.jpg
Posted at 11:38 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 02:39:46-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A dozen residents graduated after learning for 10 weeks, one day a week, the ins, and outs of the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) learning what goes behind the badge while breaking barriers

Different departments, different experiences, from the K-9 unit to the SWAT team and even learning when to use 311 or 911, made this hands-on learning experience one of a kind.

The program was a 10-week commitment, one night a week when participants were exposed to certain police tasks and learned from officers working in the field, in Spanish.

While only a few people were able to participate, this will help the Hispanic community overall in North Las Vegas. One of the goals is to have a better mutual understating and work together in the future

The next NLVPD Hispanic Citizens Academy will happen next year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH